US, Brazil will not reach deal on beef during visit next week -sources

BRASILIA, March 14 (Reuters) - The United States and Brazil will not be able to reach a deal on allowing fresh Brazilian beef imports in time for next week’s official visit of President Jair Bolsonaro to Washington, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The United States barred imports of fresh Brazilian beef roughly two years ago in the wake of a food safety scandal in South America’s biggest economy. Brazil is the world’s largest beef exporter. (Reporting by Jake Spring and Lisandra Paraguassu Editing by James Dalgleish)