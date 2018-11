RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has invited Brazil’s President-elect Jair Bolsonaro to the United States, National Security Advisor John Bolton tweeted on Thursday following a meeting with the right-wing former army captain, who takes office in January.

Bolton described the meeting, which included members of Bolsonaro’s national security team, as “wide-ranging” and “very productive.” (Reporting by Alexandra Alper Editing by Robin Pomeroy)