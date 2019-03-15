U.S., Brazil could collaborate on nuclear reactors -Brazil energy minister

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - The United States and Brazil could work together to build small nuclear reactors, as South America’s largest economy prepares to open uranium mining and related areas to foreign investment, Brazil’s mines and energy minister told Reuters on Friday.

Brazil is preparing legislation that would clear the way for both private and foreign investment in prospecting and mining for uranium in the country, Minister Bento Albuquerque, said in an interview in Washington. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by David Gregorio)