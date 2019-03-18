U.S. warns Brazil about Huawei and 5G in talks -senior U.S. official

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. officials have warned their Brazilian counterparts of their security concerns about Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co during talks in Washington, a senior American official said on Monday.

“They have had a whole host of different meetings here where they’ve heard from our experts on security, intelligence matters, and otherwise in order to understand the consequences of these networks and how frankly dangerous and how they could undermine their security domestically,” the official told reporters on a conference call, speaking on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, editing by G Crosse)