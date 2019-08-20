Third-party bonuses may sometimes be excluded from overtime pay - 3rd Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said incentive bonuses provided by third parties to employees can qualify as “remuneration for employment” under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act when calculating overtime pay, provided that the employer and employee have “effectively agreed” they will.

In a case of first impression, the 3rd U.S. Circuit of Appeals in Philadelphia rejected the Department of Labor’s position that such bonuses always qualified as remuneration for employment, and must be included in regular pay.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/30hsFEG