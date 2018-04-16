FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 4:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S., UK charge Russian-backed hackers of global cyber espionage campaign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - The United States and United Kingdom on Monday charged that Russian government-backed hackers have infected computer routers around the world in a cyber espionage campaign that targeted government agencies, businesses and critical infrastructure operators.

U.S and UK officials told reporters in a conference call that they plan to issue a joint alert on the attacks, which target routers that form a key part of the internet infrastructure, in a cyber espionage campaign that could be levered in the future to launch offensive attacks. (Reporting by Jim Finkle and Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)

