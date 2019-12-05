Financials
December 5, 2019 / 1:31 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S., UK charging Russian national over hacking, bank fraud -Justice Dept

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The United States and Britain will announce charges on Thursday morning against a Russian national over allegations of computer hacking and bank fraud schemes, according to a U.S. Justice Department announcement.

Law enforcement officials from the Justice and State Departments as well as the UK National Crime Agency will at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) announce “charges against a Russian national allegedly responsible for two of the worst computer hacking and bank fraud schemes of the past decade,” according to the announcement. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

