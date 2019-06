LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. president Donald Trump on Wednesday briefly met Sajid Javid, Britain’s interior minister and a candidate to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, Sky News reported.

Trump, in Britain on the final day of a three-day state visit, has also spoken to other candidates hoping to succeed May after she announced plans to resign as leader of the ruling Conservative Party on June 7. (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)