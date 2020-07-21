Push back against Chinese threat, says U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo encouraged other nations to push back against the Chinese Communist Party and described China’s leadership as a threat, speaking after a meeting with British ministers in London on Tuesday.

He told reporters: “We want to see every nation who understands freedom and democracy, and values that and knows that it’s important to their own people, their own sovereign country, to be successful, to understand this threat that the Chinese Communist Party is posing to them and to work both themselves and collectively to restore what is rightfully ours.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)