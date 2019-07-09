UK PM May and Trump have no current plans to discuss escalating diplomatic row

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May and Donald Trump have no current plans to discuss relations, May’s spokesman said, after the president condemned Britain’s “stupid” ambassador to Washington over leaked memos critical of his administration

Trump lashed out at Britain’s “foolish” prime minister and her “wacky” Washington ambassador on Tuesday, stepping up a tirade against a close ally whose envoy had reportedly branded his administration inept.

“I am not aware of anything in the diary,” the spokesman said when asked of any plans for the leaders to talk. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, editing by William James)