April 25, 2018 / 1:00 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

U.S. President Trump could visit Britain in July - Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump could possibly come to Britain for a working visit in July, Sky News reported on Wednesday, saying details of the trip were expected to be announced in the next few days.

A working visit would be more low-key than a full state visit. Prime Minister Theresa May invited Trump for a state visit when she went to Washington in January 2017, prompting protests, and a date for the visit has never been set.

A spokesman for May declined to comment on the Sky story, but said discussions are ongoing about Trump’s visit and that it is expected later this year.

Reporting by Sarah Young and Andrew MacAskill; writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

