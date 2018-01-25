U.S. President Trump may visit Britain this year: May's office

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May discussed finalising the details of a visit by the U.S. president to Britain later this year after a meeting in Davos on Thursday.

“The PM and president concluded by asking officials to work together on finalising the details of a visit by the President to the UK later this year,” according to statement from May’s office.

Trump’s cancellation of his trip to Britain last month had raised questions in Britain over the relationship between Washington and its traditionally closest ally in Europe. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Michael Holden)