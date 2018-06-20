FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018

U.S. ambassador says Trump to meet Queen Elizabeth during UK visit - Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Queen Elizabeth during a visit to Britain next month, the U.S. ambassador in London told Sky News on Wednesday.

Trump is due in Britain for a working visit in mid-July, after months of speculation over when the U.S. president would visit what traditionally has been the United States’ closest ally.

Asked if Trump would meet the queen, U.S. Ambassador Woody Johnson said: “Yes. He has to see the British head of state,” adding that other details of the trip had not been finalised.

“Meeting her majesty is the most important thing, because she is head of state,” he told Sky News. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)

