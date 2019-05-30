U.S. waives fuel rule in Pennsylvania after damage to Buckeye pipeline

WASHINGTON, May 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday it waived an environmental rule through June 17 for gasoline sold in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania after damage to the Buckeye Laurel pipeline.

The regulator waived the low Reid vapor pressure (RVP) requirement temporarily “to help ensure that an adequate supply of gasoline is available in the affected areas until normal supply to the region can be restored,” the EPA said in a statement.