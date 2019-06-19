U.S. Congress-White House budget, debt limit talks sputter -Democrats

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - Negotiations on Wednesday between the Trump administration and bipartisan leaders of the U.S. Congress failed to produce a deal on the overall levels of federal spending for the fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 and the need to raise Washington’s borrowing authority, leading Democrats said.

“We did not reach an agreement,” said House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer in a statement. They added that “without interference from the president, we could come to a good agreement much more quickly.”