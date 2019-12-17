U.S. House approves $1.4 spending deal to avert shutdown, sends to Senate

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a $1.4 trillion spending package to avert a partial government shutdown that would also raise the U.S. tobacco purchasing age to 21 and permanently repeal several of the Affordable Care Act’s taxes.

The spending package now heads to the Senate, where lawmakers aim to approve it before current government funding runs out on Saturday, avoiding the type of messy budget battle that resulted in a record 35-day interruption of government services late last year and early this year. (Reporting By Amanda Becker and Richard Cowan in Washington; editing by Andy Sullivan and Diane Craft)