Bonds News
December 12, 2019 / 9:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. Congress negotiators, White House set tentative deal on fiscal 2020 funding

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Senior negotiators in the U.S. Congress on Thursday reached a tentative deal with the White House on a series of bills to fund federal agencies through Sept. 30, 2020, which would avert partial government shutdowns next week.

A person familiar with the negotiations said that votes by the full House of Representatives on a series of bills could come as soon as Tuesday as Congress races to complete this work before a Dec. 20 deadline when existing money expires.

Reporting by Richard Cowan Editing by Chris Reese

