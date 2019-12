The U.S. Senate has voted to boost its budget for the Legal Services Corporation by $25 million in 2020, the nonprofit said in a statement on Thursday, despite concerns earlier this year that it would be defunded.

Washington D.C.-based LSC is now set to receive $440 million in federal funding next year, up from $415 million for 2019.

