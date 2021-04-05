U.S. Senate parliamentarian says reconciliation can be used to pass legislation

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate parliamentarian has issued an opinion that a revised budget resolution may contain budget reconciliation instructions, U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer’s spokesman said in a statement on Monday.

Spokesman Justin Goodman, who called the parliamentarian’s opinion “an important step forward,” said no decisions had been made on whether Democrats will use the procedural tool, which allows legislation to pass by a simple majority, avoiding the Senate’s usual 60-vote threshold. (Reporting by Eric Beech)