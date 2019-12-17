Trump poised to sign massive government spending bill -White House

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump supports massive government spending plans hammered out by Congress this week and plans to sign the $1.4 trillion budget bill into law, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Tuesday.

“He’s very happy with what he’s learned the final contents are expected to be in the spending bill, and he’s pleased to sign it,” Conway told reporters at the White House. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Makini Brice; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by John Stonestreet)