California attorney general petitions court to compel Amazon to comply with outstanding subpoenas

Dec 14 (Reuters) - California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Monday petitioned a court to compel Amazon.com Inc to comply with outstanding investigative subpoenas.

The petition, filed with the Sacramento County Superior Court, alleges that Amazon has failed to adequately comply with requests for information as part of an ongoing investigation into the company’s coronavirus protocols and the status of COVID-19 cases at its facilities across the state. (Reporting by David Shepardson, Nandita Bose and Jeffrey Dastin; editing by Jonathan Oatis)