California will aim to conserve 30% of lands and waters by 2030

Oct 7 (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed an executive order calling for the conservation of 30% of state lands and waters by 2030 as part of efforts to limit greenhouse gas emissions.

“This is a critical part of the climate change conversation and it so often is omitted when we talk about climate change,” Newsom said at a news conference held at a walnut orchard in Winters, California. (Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Leslie Adler)