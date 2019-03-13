California governor to put moratorium on death penalty: source

FILE PHOTO: California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks after being elected governor of the state during an election night party in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom will impose a moratorium on the state’s death penalty on Wednesday, granting reprieves to all 737 inmates on death row and closing the state’s execution chamber, an administration source said.

Newsom, who Tuesday night hinted at a “major policy announcement,” plans to sign an executive order setting the changes in place on Wednesday morning at the state capitol, the source said. No death row inmates will be released, the source said.