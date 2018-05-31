FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 11:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

CPUC approves $738 mln for transport electrification projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) on Thursday said it would invest $738 million in transportation electrification projects across the state, as a part of its 2030 goal for clean air and greenhouse gas reduction.

CPUC approved setting up charging stations and infrastructure to support electric passenger vehicles and trucks.

The program, which will be implemented over the next five years, will provide rebates to residents for installing charging stations at their homes and will also set up infrastructure at several sites to support the electrification of medium- or heavy-duty vehicles.

An additional $29.5 million was allocated for program evaluation. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

