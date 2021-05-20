Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Restrictions at U.S. land borders with Canada, Mexico extended

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON/OTTAWA, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least June 21, the U.S. and Canadian governments said on Thursday.

The restrictions were first imposed in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and have been extended in 30-day increments. U.S lawmakers in northern border states have urged lifting restrictions to address the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

