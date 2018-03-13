FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 11:14 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Tuesday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of uncoated groundwood paper from Canada were dumped, and imposed preliminary duties of up to 22.16 percent.

The antidumping duties are below those alleged by the petitioner, North Pacific Paper Co, of 23.45 to 54.97 percent, the department said in a statement. It is scheduled to announce a final decision in the investigation around Aug. 2, it said.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
