9th Circuit rules against Calif. in credit card surcharge dispute

A federal appeals court has upheld a challenge by five small businesses to a California law barring them from imposing a surcharge to customers who pay with credit cards, saying the law violates their free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution.

In a 3-0 decision on Wednesday, a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a district court’s judgment from 2015 that found the surcharge ban was unconstitutional, though it narrowed the scope of the lower court’s ruling, applying it only to the five businesses who sued the state and not invalidating the law broadly.

