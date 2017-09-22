FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. cattle placements spike in August, portending more beef in 2018
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 22, 2017 / 9:35 PM / a month ago

U.S. cattle placements spike in August, portending more beef in 2018

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    By Michael Hirtzer
    CHICAGO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Ranchers placed 1.93 million
cattle in U.S. feedlots in August, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said on Friday, in a stronger-than-expected report
likely to weigh on futures         early next week.
    Cattle placements rose about 3 percent from August in 2016,
USDA said. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a decline of
nearly 3 percent.                          
    The placements were the largest for August since 2012 and
the largest overall since May of this year, when 2.119 million
cattle moved into feedlots, according to USDA data.
    "It means there's more beef ahead of us," said Linn Group
analyst John Ginzel, who had predicted a placement spike of
104.3 percent when most other analysts anticipated a decline.
    Cattle placed on feed in August should reach slaughter
weight in the first quarter of 2017.
    "It's a negative report ... and most negative for the
February and April time slots," said U.S. Commodities analyst
Don Roose.
    Roose predicted Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures
would open 0.500 cent to 1.000 cent lower on Monday. CME October
live cattle        on Friday reached a roughly 1-1/2 month high,
settling up 1.475 cents at 111.575 cents per pound, rising in
part on expectations that the USDA data would be bullish.
    USDA said a total of 10.5 million cattle were on feed as of
Sept. 1, up 4 percent from a year ago. That also was more than
pre-report estimates for 10.409 million cattle, or 102.7 percent
of last year. Marketings of cattle in August totaled 1.98
million head, up 6 percent from a year ago but near forecasts
for an increase of 5.8 percent.
    In a separate monthly cold storage report, USDA said 476.26
million pounds of beef were in storage as of Aug. 31. That is up
from 431.84 million pounds at the end of July and estimates from
a few analysts for 426.5 million pounds.             
    

 (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Richard
Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
