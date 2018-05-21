FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 8:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US Chamber of Commerce, others back changes to foreign investment bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - The powerful U.S. Chamber of Commerce, along with business groups which lobby for oil, tech, and other industries, said on Monday that they supported changes to bills to tighten oversight of foreign investment, especially Chinese investment.

Because of concern about Chinese attempts to invest in sensitive U.S. technologies, the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives are considering measures to expand the clout of the inter-agency Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, which reviews investments to ensure they do not harm national security. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; additional reporting by Ginger Gibson Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
