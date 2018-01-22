CashCall to pay $10 mln, CFPB request for $287 mln denied

A federal judge in Los Angeles has rejected the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s motion for a $287 million judgment against online lender CashCall over its alleged “rent-a-tribe” arrangement to claim sovereign immunity from state usury laws.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge John Walter ordered California-based CashCall to pay $10.3 million instead, ruling that the CFPB did not justify the larger amount.

