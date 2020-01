WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Thursday it charged Citizens Bank, N.A. for violations in its consumer billing and disclosure practices related to the Truth in Lending Act.

The consumer watchdog said the Rhode Island-based lender did not respond to consumer credit card disputes and failed to fully refund fees to consumers, among other failures. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson Editing by Chris Reese)