U.S. consumer bureau official appeals decision keeping her from leading agency

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The deputy director of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has appealed a court ruling that prevented her from taking control of the regulator instead of a Trump administration official.

Leandra English filed paperwork on Friday to appeal that ruling, wanting to revisit the case with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Earlier this month, a U.S. federal judge denied her request for a preliminary injunction barring Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump’s budget director, from leading the agency on an interim basis. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)