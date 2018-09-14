FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2018 / 9:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lawsuit alleges bias by CFPB against female, minority workers

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has been hit with a proposed class action alleging that it discriminates against minority and female workers, giving them lower pay and fewer promotions than whites and males.

Filed late on Thursday in federal court in Washington, D.C., the lawsuit said the consumer watchdog also excludes minorities and women from training opportunities regularly offered to white or male workers and retaliates against employees who complain of discrimination.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Qwx4iz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
