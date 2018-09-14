Lawsuit alleges bias by CFPB against female, minority workers

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has been hit with a proposed class action alleging that it discriminates against minority and female workers, giving them lower pay and fewer promotions than whites and males.

Filed late on Thursday in federal court in Washington, D.C., the lawsuit said the consumer watchdog also excludes minorities and women from training opportunities regularly offered to white or male workers and retaliates against employees who complain of discrimination.

