U.S. Senate's Schumer to meet with official named by Cordray to lead CFPB

WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer plans to meet on Monday afternoon with Leandra English, the Democrats’ pick to lead the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Schumer and Senator Elizabeth Warren will meet jointly with English, who on Friday was named temporary head of the agency by outgoing Director Richard Cordray, according to Warren’s office.

President Donald Trump is challenging English’s bid to serve as acting director, naming his budget director, Mick Mulvaney, to serve in an interim role. English has filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking a temporary restraining order barring Mulvaney from leading the regulator. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder)