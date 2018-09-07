FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 10:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

5th Circuit rejects CFPB subpoena of Texas public records firm

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has rejected a bid by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to subpoena documents from a Texas-based online public records provider, saying the bureau did not spell out the purpose of its probe.

In an opinion on Thursday, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said federal law requires the CFPB to give targets of its administrative subpoenas fair notice of the conduct it is investigating, and the bureau failed to do that with Texas-based Source for Public Data.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CuG1Go

