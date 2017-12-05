Credit union sues to block Mulvaney from leading U.S. CFPB

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - A federal credit union has sued to block President Donald Trump from installing Mick Mulvaney as his preferred head of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Citing “regulatory chaos” caused by the fight over who is the legal leader of the regulator, the Lower East Side People’s Federal Credit Union called on a federal court to remove Mulvaney, Trump’s budget director, and affirm Leandra English, the CFPB’s deputy director, as the proper acting head of the bureau. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)