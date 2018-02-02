Lawsuit to block Mulvaney from leading U.S. CFPB is dismissed

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A judge has dismissed a lawsuit by a federal credit union in Manhattan that sought to block U.S. President Donald Trump from installing Mick Mulvaney as acting director of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

In a decision made public on Friday, U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan said the Lower East Side People’s Federal Credit Union lacked legal authority to sue, rejecting what he called the plaintiff’s “fear-based theory of standing.”

Gardephe said the credit union failed to show that any actual or expected policy changes under Mulvaney would undermine its ability to fulfill its mission of improving the health of underserved communities.

“Organizations advocating for a particular policy goal who have alleged no injury to themselves as organizations may not establish their standing simply on the basis of that goal,” Gardephe wrote. His decision is dated Thursday.

Lawyers for the credit union did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The U.S. Department of Justice, which represented Trump and Mulvaney, did not immediately respond to similar requests.

Trump appointed Mulvaney as temporary head of the CFPB in November, replacing Richard Cordray, an appointee of President Barack Obama.

Mulvaney, a critic of the regulator, has since taken steps that may herald a rollback of some of Cordray’s policies.

The credit union had sought to have the court declare CFPB Deputy Director Leandra English, who Cordray designated as his preferred interim successor, as the acting director.

English in November filed her own lawsuit in the federal court in Washington, D.C. to block Mulvaney from taking charge.

In seeking to dismiss the credit union lawsuit, the Justice Department said forcing Trump to appoint English would be an “extraordinary intrusion into core Executive Branch operations” and upend the “consensus view” that Mulvaney deserved the job.

The case is Lower East Side People’s Federal Credit Union v Trump et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 17-09536. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)