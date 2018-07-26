Ohio law firm defeats CFPB lawsuit over debt collection practices

Ohio law firm Weltman Weinberg & Reis has defeated a U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau lawsuit accusing it of collecting debt by falsely implying in letters to consumers that attorneys were involved in their cases.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Donald Nugent in Cleveland entered a judgment in Weltman’s favor, ending a 2017 CFPB lawsuit accusing the law firm of deceptive practices by sending collection letters on its letterhead when no attorney had reviewed them or determined the debt was actually owed.

