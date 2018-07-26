FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 9:51 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Ohio law firm defeats CFPB lawsuit over debt collection practices

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Ohio law firm Weltman Weinberg & Reis has defeated a U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau lawsuit accusing it of collecting debt by falsely implying in letters to consumers that attorneys were involved in their cases.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Donald Nugent in Cleveland entered a judgment in Weltman’s favor, ending a 2017 CFPB lawsuit accusing the law firm of deceptive practices by sending collection letters on its letterhead when no attorney had reviewed them or determined the debt was actually owed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uYbMBx

