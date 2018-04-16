FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 16, 2018 / 6:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump to nominate attorney Berkovitz to CFTC -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump plans to nominate Dan Berkovitz, a partner at law firm WilmerHale, as commissioner to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for the rest of a five-year term ending April 13, 2023, the White House said on Monday.

Berkovitz is co-chair of the firm’s futures and derivatives practice and served as the CFTC’s general counsel from 2009 to 2013, the White House said in a statement. His appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. (Reporting by Eric Walsh Editing by David Alexander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.