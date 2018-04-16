Trump to nominate attorney Berkovitz to CFTC -White House

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump plans to nominate Dan Berkovitz, a partner at law firm WilmerHale, as commissioner to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for the rest of a five-year term ending April 13, 2023, the White House said on Monday.

Berkovitz is co-chair of the firm’s futures and derivatives practice and served as the CFTC’s general counsel from 2009 to 2013, the White House said in a statement. His appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. (Reporting by Eric Walsh Editing by David Alexander)