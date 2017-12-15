FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
The Wire
Venezuela
Pictures of the Year
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
European Union
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Funds News
December 15, 2017 / 4:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. derivatives watchdog outlines exemptions for virtual currency trades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. derivatives watchdog on Friday published draft legal guidance outlining the basis on which retail virtual currency trading would be exempted from complying with its rules.

The proposed legal interpretation issued by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) should ultimately see more virtual currency operators come under the CFTC’s direct oversight and is likely to lead to a flurry of enforcement actions against operators that may be putting investors at risk.

Though industry sources said the interpretation has been months in the making, it comes amid heightened regulatory concerns over a bubble in the bitcoin market after the virtual currency raced to new highs of more than $19,000 this week. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.