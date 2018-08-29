U.S. CFTC orders BNP Paribas to pay $90 million penalty

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. federal regulators on Wednesday ordered BNP Paribas to pay a $90 million civil penalty after settling charges against BNP Paribas Securities Corp for attempted manipulation of the ISDAFIX benchmark.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission order found that BNP Paribas attempted to manipulate the benchmark to benefit its derivatives positions in instruments and that the conduct involved multiple traders and included supervisers, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu, editing by G Crosse)