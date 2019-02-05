Speculators trim U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts Dec 31 -CFTC

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell after the start of the partial federal government shutdown in late 2018, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Tuesday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 308,287 contracts on Dec. 31, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 317,632 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) Dec 31 2018 Prior week week Long 529,587 486,131 Short 765,438 758,421 Net -235,851 -272,290 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Dec 31 2018 Prior week week Long 727,947 677,751 Short 1,059,177 998,820 Net -331,230 -321,069 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Dec 31 2018 Prior week week Long 606,682 576,500 Short 914,969 894,132 Net -308,287 -317,632 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Dec 31 2018 Prior week week Long 115,599 111,491 Short 142,112 137,151 Net -26,513 -25,660 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Dec 31 2018 Prior week week Long 90,268 82,000 Short 350,639 352,871 Net -260,371 -270,871 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) Dec 31 2018 Prior week week Long 885,984 827,836 Short 2,840,405 2,910,926 Net -1,954,421 -2,083,090 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) Dec 31 2018 Prior week week Long 340,937 314,284 Short 397,581 383,161 Net -56,644 -68,877 (Reporting by Richard Leong in New York Editing by James Dalgleish)