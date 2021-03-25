CFTC hits former fuel-oil trader with $100,000 penalty for market manipulation

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has settled charges against a former fuel oil trader for market manipulation, the regulator said in a statement on Thursday.

Emilio José Heredia Collado admitted to manipulating, and attempting to manipulate, a U.S. fuel oil benchmark. The CFTC hit Heredia with a $100,000 civil penalty and permanently banned him from trading commodity interests, the statement said.