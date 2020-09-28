IN BRIEF: Lockheed Martin sued over chemical handling at Orlando weapons facility

People living or working near a Lockheed Martin Corp weapon-making facility in Orlando, Florida, accused it on Monday in federal court of causing them to become ill with multiple sclerosis and other debilitating illnesses by mismanaging toxic chemicals at the site.

A dozen plaintiffs represented by Morgan & Morgan sued Lockheed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, saying the defense company should be held strictly liable for letting the chemicals at the facility leak from storage tanks, contaminate groundwater and pose a greater threat in becoming airborne.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3nafd1o