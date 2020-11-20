Starbucks' use of pesticide no grounds for bad coffee - court

A group of Starbucks customers lost their bid in Manhattan federal court on Thursday to mount a class action against the popular coffee chain after claiming it exposed them to a toxic pesticide at its New York City stores.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan dismissed the lawsuit that alleged Starbucks Corp violated New York consumer protection laws by advertising premium coffee while using, for years, “pest strips” containing the chemical 2,2-dichlorovinyl dimethyl phosphate, known as DDVP, at more than 30 stores even though the product’s packaging warns that it should not be used in enclosed spaces.

