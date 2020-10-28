IN BRIEF: New Hampshire sues Monsanto, others over PCB contamination

The state of New Hampshire sued Bayer AG’s Monsanto, Eastman Chemical Co’s Solutia Inc and Pfizer’s Pharmacia LLC in state court on Tuesday alleging that the companies knowingly contaminated the state’s public property and surface water with polychlorinated biphenyls, known as PCBs.

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald accuses the companies in Merrimack Superior Court of having for decades sold the chemical compound while keeping secret its internal research that recognized the health dangers associated with its use, behavior that it says amounts to neglience and a public nuisance.

