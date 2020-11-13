New lawsuit claims Thinx menstrual underwear contains toxic 'forever chemicals'

A California resident who purchased Thinx Inc “period-proof” undergarments filed a proposed class action lawsuit against the New York startup in Los Angeles federal court on Thursday for endangering consumers like her after a news report intimated that the product contains a toxic chemical.

The putative class-action lawsuit cited an independent analysis which found that Thinx reusable and washable underwear contained high levels of the carcinogen per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), in breach of California’s Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act.

