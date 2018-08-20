FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2018 / 9:53 PM / a few seconds ago

Chicago-area bus service must face overtime lawsuit - ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The Chicago-area Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) and its Pace Suburban Bus Service must face a proposed class action accusing them of failing to pay overtime that bus drivers say they were forced to work because of because of unrealistic schedules, a federal judge ruled.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Gary Feinerman in Chicago said the drivers can bring claims for unpaid overtime under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), though he dismissed claims brought under a similar state law because the drivers did not first go through an administrative grievance process.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
