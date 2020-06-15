Delta to resume passenger flights to China next week

June 15 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines said on Monday it would resume passenger flights to Shanghai from Seattle, via Seoul, next week following Chinese government approval for U.S. carriers to fly there, with once weekly flights from Seattle and Detroit beginning in July.

Earlier, a Transportation Department spokesman confirmed that U.S. carriers have received the needed approvals for four total flights weekly to China. (Reporting by David Shepardson Writing by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Chris Reese)