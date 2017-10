WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday it made a preliminary finding that China dumped aluminum foil on the U.S. market and imposed duties ranging from 97 percent to 162 percent.

In 2016, U.S. aluminum foil imports from China were valued at $389 million, it said in a statement. The department will issue its final determination on Feb. 23, 2018. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Makini Brice)